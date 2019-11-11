Galectin up 8% on Siemens collaboration in NASH

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT +8.1% ) is up on more than triple normal volume in reaction to its collaboration with Siemens Healthineers allowing the latter to use GALT's Phase 2 NASH-CX study data to support regulatory filings for its ADVIA Centaur Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) test.

The agreement allows Siemens access to future clinical and ADVIA Centaur ELF test data from GALT's planned Phase 3 study, NASH-RX, evaluating belapectin (GR-MD-02) in NASH patients with cirrhosis without esophageal varices.

The ADVIA ELF test uses an algorithm to analyze the results from three serum biomarkers to arrive at a score aimed improving the prediction of NAFLD/NASH and chronic liver disease patients at risk of disease progression.