Postal Realty Trust drops 1.2% after Q3 FFO miss

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) slides 1.2% after Q3 FFO per share of $674K, or 10 cents per share, misses the average analyst estimate of 12 cents.

Q3 total revenue of $3.01M increased 59% from $1.89M in the year-ago quarter; rental revenue rose 68% to $2.39M Y/Y.

The REIT has closed on 95 properties for $28.4M since its IPO with an additional 98 properties for ~$28M under definitive agreements, CEO Andrew Spodek said.

About half of the price to be paid for the 98 properties will be in operating partnership units valued at $17.00 per unit; PSTL shares traded at $16.01 in midday trading.

"We expect that all of these acquisitions will collectively contribute $5.1M in annual rental revenue," Spodek said.

Previously: Postal Realty Trust FFO misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 11)