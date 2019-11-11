Varex Imaging Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+51.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.14M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vrex has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.