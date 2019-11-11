Amdocs Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.08 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dox has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.