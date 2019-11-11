Genfit up 6% on positive NASH test data

Thinly traded GENFIT (GNFT +5.9% ) is up, albeit on a miniscule 17K shares, in reaction to results from a study that showed its noninvasive NASH test, NIS4, outperformed other noninvasive diagnostics in identifying NASH in type 2 diabetics. The data were presented at The Liver Meeting in Boston.

NIS4 showed statistically superior performance compared to FIB4, NFS, ELF and Fibrometer as determined by the area under receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) (a measure of how well a test can distinguish between two diagnostic groups - diseased & normal).

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in 2020. LabCorp is currently offering the test for research use only.