PolarityTE Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.98 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41M (+235.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, pte has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.