Senseonics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Senseonics (NYSEMKT:SENS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.07M (+17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sens has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.