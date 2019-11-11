Health Insurance Innovations Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-47.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.23M (+23.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hiiq has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.