ViewRay Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (+25.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.66M (+16.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vray has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.