Dow rebounds, while Nasdaq and S&P pare declines

The Dow, roughly flat in midday trading, erases most of its earlier decline after Boeing shares ( +3.7% ) surged when the planemaker said 737 MAX deliveries could resume next month.

Nasdaq ( -0.2% ) and S&P 500 ( -0.3% ) also pare their declines, but not by as much as the Dow.

By S&P 500 industry sector, three sectors are roughly flat (real estate, industrials, and information technology), while the rest light up red; health care ( -0.7% ), consumer discretionary ( -0.6% ), and utilities ( -0.6% ) are the biggest decliners.

Though the bond markets are closed today for the Veterans' Day holiday, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is down 0.1% .

Crude oil slips 0.4% to $57.00 per barrel.