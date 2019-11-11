Dow rebounds, while Nasdaq and S&P pare declines

The Dow, roughly flat in midday trading, erases most of its earlier decline after Boeing shares (+3.7%) surged when the planemaker said 737 MAX deliveries could resume next month.
Nasdaq (-0.2%) and S&P 500 (-0.3%) also pare their declines, but not by as much as the Dow.
By S&P 500 industry sector, three sectors are roughly flat (real estate, industrials, and information technology), while the rest light up red; health care (-0.7%), consumer discretionary (-0.6%), and utilities (-0.6%) are the biggest decliners.
Though the bond markets are closed today for the Veterans' Day holiday, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is down 0.1%.
Crude oil slips 0.4% to $57.00 per barrel.
Dollar Index dips 0.2% to 98.20.
