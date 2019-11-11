ShotSpotter Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.89M (+18.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ssti has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.