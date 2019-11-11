Iron ore prices plunge below $80/ton, slamming producers

Australia's big three iron ore producers BHP (BHP -1% ), Rio Tinto (RIO -1.5% ) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF -6.2% ) are lower as seaborne iron ore prices sink to nine-month lows below US$80/mt.

Market sources since late October have seen an increasing lack of liquidity and end-user demand for seaborne cargoes, with many end-users offering their term cargoes and seeking smaller volumes from the ports instead, to lower their overall fixed cost of production, S&P Global Platts reports.

Westpac economists now estimate 2020 iron ore prices will average US$65/mt amid rising supply and softer demand, after ending July at ~$120/mt.

Citigroup analysts see average prices falling to US$80/mt in 2020 from $94/mt in 2019 before sliding to $60/mt in 2021 and 2022.