Southwest faces compliance issue with FAA

Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.6% ) is flying more than three dozen jets that don't have all the paperwork filed on mandatory federal safety standards, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive.

Regulators are said to have recently considered grounding the Southwest planes over the documents issue.

"The basic problem Southwest is grappling with stems from a lack of reliable paperwork needed to verify that repairs, small fixes and a host of maintenance actions were conducted while the planes were being flown by their previous operators," reports the WSJ.