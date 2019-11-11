WeWork in hiring talks with T-Mobile chief Legere - WSJ

T-Mobile (TMUS -1.4% ) CEO John Legere is in talks to become the new CEO of WeWork (WE), The Wall Street Journal reports.

The troubled office-share company is looking for someone to start as soon as January, according to the report.

Legere has been busy trying to shepherd through his company's merger with Sprint (NYSE:S) -- a lucrative deal for him if he can get it past the multistate lawsuit set to go to trial in a few weeks.

WeWork's majority holder SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) wants to bring in a high-profile candidate who could rescue the company's potential publicly traded future.

Legere would replace two execs (Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham) who have served as co-CEOs since Adam Neumann resigned the job under pressure.