Goldman looking at ways Apple Card users can share accounts

Goldman Sachs (GS -1.2% ) is looking at ways to allow Apple Card users to share a single card account with family members, in an effort to address accusations of discrimination against women.

Over the weekend a tech entrepreneur complained on Twitter that he got 20 times the credit limit as his wife.

In most cases, the issue results from the Apple Card being only used for individual account, not joint accounts shared by a household, Goldman spokesman Andrew Williams told CNBC.

The bank said it doesn't make underwriting decisions based on gender; there's no field for gender in the card's application process.

Goldman was aware of the potential issue before rolling out the Apple Card in August, but opted to go with the individual accounts due to the complexity of dealing with co-signers or other forms of shared accounts, CNBC reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Users apply for the Apple Card directly through their iPhone.

Previously: Goldman faces 'sexist' probe over Apple Card (Nov. 10)