Luminex up 5% as BTIG defends after Q3 miss

Luminex (LMNX +5% ) is up on average volume on the heels of note from BTIG affirming its Buy rating, albeit with a lower fair value target of $32 (from $37).

Analyst Sung Ji Nam says investors are underappreciating the company since its core businesses "provide a solid foundation" for at least high-single-digit top line growth over the next few years, although commenting that it "ought to show more consistent execution" versus guidance and "better visibility" into near-term margin expansion potential.

The company has missed consensus on either earnings or revenues or both the past five quarters.