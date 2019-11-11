Skyworks Solutions Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.01M (-17.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward.