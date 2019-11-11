Huya Broadcasting Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $308.18M (+65.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.