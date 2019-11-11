Advanced Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-63.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $153.03M (-11.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.