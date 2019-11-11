2U Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.50 (-0.01 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $149.84M (+40.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TWOU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.