Embraer S.A. Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+14.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ERJ has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.