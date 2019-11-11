Rockwell Automation Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (-8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.