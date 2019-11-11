D. R. Horton Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+2.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.86B (+8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.