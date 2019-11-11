Amazon pushes forward with new grocery brand

Amazon (AMZN -0.9% ) has posted four job listings for a grocery store distinct from the Whole Foods chain and Amazon Go concept, according to Bloomberg.

The store in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles will be larger than 30K square feet and have conventional checkout lines when it opens, although not much else is known yet about the format and design.

Earlier this year, reports leaked that Amazon was considering a new grocery brand with dozens of stores.