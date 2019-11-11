BP Midstream Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $32.15M (+0.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BPMP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.