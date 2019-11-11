Marathon Patent -4.4% as Q3 loss increases

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) drops 4.4% after bitcoin sinks below $9,000 and the bitcoin miner's Q3 operating loss widens to ~$808K from $741K in Q2.

Q3 revenue of ~$322K slips from ~$356K in the prior quarter.

Q3 GAAP net loss of 12 cents per share worsens from a 9-cent loss in Q2.

Bitcoin, recently trading at ~$8,764, touched $9,272.76 during trading on Friday.

The company sees completing installation of 7,200 miners over the next six to eight weeks.

The acquisition of the miners provide evidence of its compliance with Nasdaq stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing, the company said.

As it previously reported, Marathon Patent failed to maintain at least $2.5M in stockholders' equity for continued listing as required by Nasdaq.

At March 31, 2019, its stockholders' equity was $2.16M; with this transaction net shareholders' equity in Q3 improved too $3.49M, said CEO Merrick Okamoto.

