Google reveals Stadia launch day titles

Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -0.8% ) reveals the dozen launch day games and the forthcoming titles for Stadia, which launches on November 19.

Launch day titles: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2: The Collection, GYLT, Just Dance 2020, Kine, Mortal Kombat 11, Red Dead Redemption 2, Thumper, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and SAMURAI SHODOWN.

Titles arriving later in 2019 include Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Rage 2, and Wolfenstein Youngblood.

Stadia costs $130 for an initial hardware starter kit and then $10/month. A free tier is planned for 2020