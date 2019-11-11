Liberty Media counts gains in Q3 report

Liberty Media shares are higher in general after the company posted some solid gains in its Q3 report.
Formula One Group (FWONA +5.8%) operating income increased to $44M from $39M, despite revenue that dipped to $633M from $647M. OIBDA rose to $162M from $158M.
The 2020 race calendar has been expanded to 22 races, a record season that will include a new event in Vietnam and the company's return to the Netherlands.
Meanwhile revenues at Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA +1.2%) jumped 37% to $2.011B; pro forma growth was 7%.
Operating income was flat at $454M, and OIBDA rose 12%, to $655M.
Ownership of Sirius XM stood at 71.5% as of Oct. 29.
Braves Group (BATRA -1.2%) revenue rose to $212M from $200M after the Atlanta Braves won their second straight NL East title; operating income fell to $21M from $45M and OIBDA fell to $45M from $72M.
