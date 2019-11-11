Google collecting health data without patient knowledge - WSJ

Google's (GOOG -1% )(GOOGL -0.9% ) Project Nightingale is collecting personal health data from Ascension facilities in 21 states without patient or doctor knowledge, according to WSJ sources.

The data includes lab results, diagnoses, and other information, including patient names and dates of birth.

The tech giant launched the project with the second-largest health system last year. Now, at least 150 Google employees have access to data on "tens of millions" of patients.

Privacy experts say Project Nightingale appears allowable under the federal HIPAA law, which lets hospitals share data with business partners if the information helps "the covered entity carry out its health-care functions."

Google is partially using the data to build new software that uses machine learning to suggest care changes for an individual patient.