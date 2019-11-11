Sunworks awarded contract for Massachusetts solar project

Sunworks (SUNW +5.8% ) is set to snap an eight-session losing streak on solar project after winning a contract for engineering, procurement and construction services to develop a 370 KW ground mount solar system for a multi-unit residential project near Boston; financial terms are not disclosed.

SUNW says the project is the largest residential solar project in Massachusetts under the Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target incentive program.

SUNW says it expects to generating more than $750K in revenues over the life of the project, with construction beginning in the current quarter.