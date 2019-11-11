Pacific Ethanol seeking deal with lender to extend debt

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX -4.9% ) is lower after CEO Neil Koehler said the company is negotiating another extension of an overdue credit facility set to expire on Nov. 15.

PEIX is seeking to bring its debt into compliance with terms of its agreement with CoBank, which has extended the deadline at least twice this year on debt tied to the company's ethanol plant in Pekin, Ill.

"We are in the process of documenting an extension," the CEO said Friday on PEIX's earnings conference call, adding that its creditors understand the ethanol business and the current market and are willing to work with the company.

Koehler also said PEIX is in talks with several parties for the potential sale of assets.