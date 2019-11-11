Cannae Holdings Q3 Earnings Preview

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 vs. $0.02 in 3Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $279.65M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, cnne has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.