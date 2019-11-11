Trump to meet with vaping industry as he considers crackdown

Pres. Trump says he will meet with representatives of the e-cigarette industry to address the "vaping and e-cigarette dilemma" as he considers a ban on the sale of flavored vaping products.

The Trump administration said in September it would develop a ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes products in an effort to address rising youth vaping rates, but Trump has faced a backlash from the vaping industry and advocates, who say a ban would eliminate jobs and options for adults who use the products as an alternative to traditional cigarettes.

Public health experts have pushed the government to ban flavored vapes for years, warning that e-cigarettes have erased years of progress in reducing youth smoking rates.

Relevant tickers include MO, JUUL, PM, VGR, BTI, OTCQX:IMBBY