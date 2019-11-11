Amazon's Chinese sellers posting risky products - WSJ

Earlier this year, the WSJ uncovered 10,870 items for sale on Amazon (AMZN -0.8% ) between May and August that were either considered unsafe or banned by federal agencies, had deceptive labeling, or lacked necessary warning labels.

A new WSJ analysis finds that of the 1,934 sellers whose addresses could be determined, 54% were based in China.

Sellers in China upload a new product listing to Amazon every 1/50th of a second, according to AMZN slides shown at a conference.

Among the 10K most-reviewed accounts on AMZN's U.S. site with addresses that could be determined, about 38% were in China compared to 25% three years ago. WSJ cites Marketplace Pulse calculations, which Amazon says is based on flawed methodology.

Amazon says the 38% is "a significant exaggeration of the real percentage of the top ten thousand."