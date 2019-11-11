Oshkosh upgraded at Buckingham on strong equipment rental survey

Oshkosh (OSK +2.5% ) springs to a 52-week high after Buckingham upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $105 price target, lifted from $96, citing its monthly equipment rental rate momentum survey that said 52% of contacts surveyed noted that rental rates were above their expectations in October.

Buckingham's Neil Frohnapple says the research suggests the better than expected rental rate performance that occurred in Q2 and Q3 is continuing into Q4.

OSK was upgraded last Friday to Neutral from Sell at Goldman Sachs with a $90 price target, up from $66, saying the company is well positioned to benefit from the production cycle recovery in H2 2020.

OSK's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.