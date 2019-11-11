Selloff in CLOs may signal warning for junk bonds - WSJ

Collateralized loan obligations bonds rated double-B returned about 10% in the first six months of 2019, but recent declines, especially last month, wiped out most of the gains, giving holders ~1% return YTD through October.

The decline in the $680B CLO market could be a warning for the $1T junk bond markets, as CLO bonds are made up of below investment-grade "or leveraged" corporate loans.

Many of the same companies to which CLOs lend issue junk bonds, which returned ~12% this year through October, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Double-B CLO bond yields, which fall as prices rise, are about five percentage points higher than the yield of similarly rated junk bonds, according to data from Palmer Square Capital Management. That's the widest spread since early 2016 when declining oil prices triggered a selloff in leverage loans and junk bonds.

"If you think that double-B CLOs are giving a warning sign, that says something about high yield," David Preston, head of CLO research at Wells Fargo told the WSJ. "It's hard to see how both markets can be right."

Still, the wide differential between the two markets could be an overreaction in the CLO market, given that some riskier asset classes, such as commodities and emerging-market stocks, have risen in recent weeks.