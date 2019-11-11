Calumet Specialty Products sells San Antonio refinery for $63M

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT +11.5% ) rockets higher following news that it completed the sale of its San Antonio, Tex., refinery and related assets for $63M.

In a related deal, CLMT says it reached agreement with TexStar Midstream Logistics to settle all outstanding litigation between the two parties, which will include the release of a $38M balance sheet liability.

CLMT says the transactions further de-lever its balance sheet, reduce earnings volatility by lowering its exposure to fuels refining, and allow it to focus on its higher-return core specialty products business.