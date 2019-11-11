Microsoft 'strong supporter' of California privacy law

In a blog post, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says it will follow California's CCPA digital privacy law.

Microsoft says it's a "strong supporter" of the act, which goes into effect on January 1.

The tech giant notes that CCPA requires companies to be transparent about data collection and use plus provide an opt-out option for the sale of personal data. Microsoft says the exact requirements are still in development.

Key quote: "Microsoft will continue to monitor those changes, and make the adjustments needed to provide effective transparency and control under CCPA to all people in the U.S."