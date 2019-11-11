Cumulus Media up on strong same-station results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is up 1.5% after hours following a beat in its Q3 earnings.

Revenues as reported dipped 0.5% to $280.8M. On a same-station basis, revenues rose 3.2%, and excluding political revenue they rose 3.9%.

Similarly, adjusted EBITDA fell 5.5 as reported, but rose 2.2% on a same-station basis. It fell 0.8% on same-station basis excluding political revenue.

Basic income per share rose to $0.81 from a year-ago $0.64.

Revenue breakout: Spot, $161.2M (down 4.4%); Network, $78.4M (up 3.6%); Digital, $19.9M (up 48.1%).

It says during the quarter it reassessed its reportable segments and concluded it has just one (previously, the company reported results for Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release