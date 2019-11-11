PRA Group settles with Massachusetts Attorney General

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), which acquires and collects on nonperforming loans, said its Portfolio Recovery Associates subsidiary reaches a settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General's office, ending an investigation that spanned more than four years.

"We deny that PRA's practices violate Massachusetts or federal law, along with any notion that we targeted vulnerable customers. We have agreed to these settlement terms in order to resolve this matter, avoiding both further cost and delay associated with legal action," said President and CEO Kevin Stevenson.

PRA didn't disclose financial terms in its statement. As previously disclosed, it fully accrued for the settlement and said there's so material adverse effect on its business, results of operations, or financial condition.