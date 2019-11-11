PBF's Chalmette refinery begins hydrotreater restart - Reuters

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) began restarting the cat feed hydrotreater at its 190K bbl/day (bpd) Chalmette, La., refinery today, a day ahead of schedule, Reuters reports.

The 45K bbl/day cat feed hydrotreater is said to have been shut on Oct. 7 for a catalyst change that is running about a week behind schedule.

PBF continues to raise the production level on the 10K bbl/day Coker 1 that it restarted last week for the first time in nine years, according to the report.