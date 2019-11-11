Reata's bardoxolone successful in late-stage CKD study

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) announces positive results from the Phase 3 part of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, CARDINAL, evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by a rare inherited disorder called Alport syndrome.

The study met the primary endpoint of statistically valid increase from baseline to week 48 in a measure of kidney function called eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) compared to placebo. Key secondary endpoints were also met.

No safety signals were observed versus the Phase 2 portion.

According to the company, the FDA indicated that a demonstrated improvement in eGFR after one year of treatment may be sufficient to support accelerated approval.

The company will host a conference call tomorrow, November 12, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data and Q3 results.