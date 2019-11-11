Fluent tumbles 28% on Q3 miss, guidance cut

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is 28.5% lower after hours after missing on top and bottom lines and trimming full-year guidance in its Q3 earnings.

Revenues fell 3% to $64.6M. Media margin fell 17% to $21.3M, making up 33% of revenue.

The company swung to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.5M, vs. year-ago net income of $4.5M. Adjusted net loss was $1M.

EBITDA was $4.3M, making up 7% of revenue.

The quarter's due to a "confluence of factors, including certain uncollectible receivables, ebbs with several business partners and organizational re-alignment, which combined yielded results below expectations," says CEO Ryan Schulke.

For the full year, it's cutting expectations on revenue to $265M-$267M from a previous $277M-$285M (and beloe analyst expectations for $280.4M).

It also now sees EBITDA at $28M-$30M (vs. a previous $37M-$42M) and media margin at $87M-$88M vs. previous $93M-$98M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

