Farmland Partners Q3 hurt by trade conflicts, weather

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of negative 6 cents misses the average analyst estimate for positive 10 cents and compares with positive 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Financial results were affected by a number of factors including timing of certain variable rent payments, asset sales, costs related to weather events, the impact of trade conflicts on tree nut prices, alternate bearing nature of pistachio yields, and litigation expenses, the company said.

Q3 total operating revenue of $9.8M, less than the $12.0M consensus, falls from $12.5M in the year-ago quarter.

"We look forward to an eventual recovery in the ag economy after the compounded impact of negative international trade conditions and extreme weather events," said CEO Paul A. Pittman.

Management says periods shorter than a full year may not be indicative of the expected full-year comparison because most of bonus and crop share payments are expected to be received in Q4, the company said in its statement.

Conference call on Nov. 12 at 11:00 AM ET.

