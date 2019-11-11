Boeing lifts Dow to slight gain, new record high

Stocks mostly edged lower in a quiet session amid uncertainty about progress in the U.S.-China trade talks, but gains in Boeing and Walgreens Boots Alliance helped the Dow eke out a gain to a new record high.

Boeing said it expects 737 MAX deliveries to resume in December and commercial service to resume in January, while Walgreens reportedly received a leveraged buyout offer from KKR.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in the red, led by utilities (-0.7%), energy (-0.6%) and health care (-0.4%), while real estate (+0.2%), industrials (+0.1%) and information technology (+0.1%) sectors poked into positive at the close.

But it was another resilient session despite the losses, as investors moved in to buy the dip to pare the market's early drop.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury market was closed for Veterans Day, while December WTI crude oil closed -0.7% to $56.86/bbl.