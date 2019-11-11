Welltower expands outpatient assets with $1.7B of acquisitions

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) will acquire a 29-property portfolio of class-A medical buildings from Hammes Partners for $787M and will invest $885M in four separate outpatient medical transactions.

The Hammes acquisition, scheduled to close in Q4 2019, consists of a 1.5M-square-foot class-A portfolio with an average age of 10 years, with 12 years of weighted average lease term and 2.2% average annual rent increases.

The other four transactions are currently under contract at a blended year one cash cap rate of 5.4%.

With these deals, Welltower has closed or announced more than $3.5B of outpatient medical acquisitions this year at a blended year one cash cap rate of 5.6%.