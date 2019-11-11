Novartis' bimagrumab shows weight reducing effect in mid-stage study

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) bimagrumab, a human anti-activin receptor monoclonal antibody, in obese patients with type 2 diabetes showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at Obesity Week in Las Vegas.

At week 48, patients receiving bimagrumab experienced a 21% decrease in body fat vs. 0.5% for placebo, a 6.5% decrease in weight (vs. 0.8% in the placebo arm), a 3.6% increase in lean body mass (vs. a decrease of 0.85 for placebo) and a 0.76% decrease in HbA1c (vs. an increase of 0.04% for placebo).

The company developed the product using MorphoSys' (NASDAQ:MOR) proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.

Development is ongoing.