Lonestar Resources rips to quarterly production record

Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) +9.7% after-hours after reporting a 45% Y/Y increase and 33% Q/Q gain in net oil and gas production to a company-record 18.1K boe/day, which also exceeded company guidance of 17K-17.5K boe/day.

LONE also says Q3 adjusted EBITDAX rose 33% Q/Q to $37.1M, as higher production more than offset a 24% decline in wellhead prices.

For Q4, LONE forecasts production of 17.2K-17.6K boe/day while it reduces the pace of capital spending and completions during the quarter.

For the full year, the company says results will exceed already increased guidance of 14.8K-15K boe/day, which would represent a ~35% Y/Y increase in production.