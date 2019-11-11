Tencent Music sees music user growth accelerating

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is up 1.6% postmarket after topping profit expectations with its Q3 report, driven by double-digit gain in paying users.

Revenue jumped 31% to 6.51B yuan (about $910M).

Online music paying users rose 42.2%, to 35.4M. That total reflected a sequential gain of 4.4M users, up from a gain of 2.6M in Q2 and 1.4M in Q1, showing accelerating growth.

Operating profit rose 11.9% to 1.19B yuan (about $166M), and non-IFRS net profit was 1.24B yuan ($173M), up from 1.15B yuan a year ago.

"We continued our solid performance in the third quarter, driven by healthy growth from both online music and social entertainment services ... More importantly, the high quality of this growth was demonstrated by the ARPPU expansion of 3.5% quarter-over-quarter," says CEO Cussion Pang.

Mobile monthly active users for online music rose 0.9% to 661M, while mobile MAUs for social entertainment rose 7.6% to 242M. Paying users for social entertainment rose 23.2%, to 12.2M.

Liquidity at quarter's end was 21.14B yuan (about $2.96B), up from 19.9B yuan. Cash flow generated from operations was 1.35B yuan (about $189M).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

Press release