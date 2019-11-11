Energizer adds president to COO LaVigne's title

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) promotes Mark LaVigne, its vice president and chief operating officer, to president and COO.

"Mark has been a key player in defining and executing Energizer's strategic initiatives, including overseeing our separation from Edgewell Personal Care in 2015 and implementing our integrated operating model to win in the categories in which we compete," said CEO Alan Hoskins.

Also among changes in upper management, Kelly Boss, vice president and general counsel intends to retire from the company and will serve as executive counsel until next summer as part of a planned transition.

Hannah Kim, assistant general counsel and corporate secretary, become chief legal officer and corporate secretary, reporting to the CEO.